Rangers arrest two murder accused in Lyari raid

KARACHI: Rangers in a raid in Lyari arrested two accused involved in robbery and murder, citing a spokesperson of paramilitary force, ARY News reported on Friday.

Two accused affiliated with a gang of bandits, had killed a man on July 16 who resisted them, spokesman said.

The murder incident took place at Gulistan Colony of Lyari, according to the Rangers.

A special team of the paramilitary force was constituted for investigating the incident.

A contingent of Rangers after getting intelligence report about the accused conducted raid at a place on Usman Brohi Road in Singu Lane and arrested two accused Aziz and Faheem, Rangers spokesman said.

The weapons used in the murder were also recovered from them.

The accused were members of a gang of dacoits and have confessed their involvement in more than 40 robberies in the city, spokesman said.

The personnel of paramilitary force in other raids in Karachi arrested six other accused with weapons.

The arrested suspects identified as Mohammad Azeem, Syed Tauqeer Abbas Hussain alias Danial, Ahmed Hussain alias Kala, Faizal Bashir, Zeeshan alias Bona and Mohammad Aamir alias Lamba.

The accused were involved in robberies and other street crimes, a spokesman of the paramilitary force said.

The accused were handed over to police for legal proceedings against them.

