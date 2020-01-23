Rangers arrest two terrorists of banned outfit in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday conducted raids in different areas of Karachi and arrested two terrorists of the banned outfit, ARY News reported.

According to details, Rangers conduct an intelligence-based raid and arrested two terrorists-namely Mansoor Ahmed aka Sheikh Bhai and Fazal Ghani aka Najeeb. Both terrorists are wanted criminals in the CTD red book and belonged to the TTP Ustad Aslam group.

Both terrorists confessed that they were involved in various criminal activities, including target killings, kidnapping for ransom and bank dacoities.

Sindh government announced Rs 30 lakh for the arrest of Mansoor Ahmed, while Rs20 lakh for the arrest of Fazal Ghani.

Earlier on January 15, Rangers personnel have arrested two key members of an outlawed organisation over charges of extortion during an intelligence-based operation carried out in Karachi’s District West.

Rangers’ spokesperson said two members of an outlawed organisation have been arrested in an IBO over their involvement in getting extortion. The arrested men identified as Rasheed alias Khan Baba and Ismail alias Chips Wala.

Read: Cache of arms, ammunition seized during IBO in Balochistan

The accused men were wanted to the law enforcement agencies in Swat as Rasheed alias Khan Baba fled from Swat fearing his arrest and continued his criminal activities in the metropolis. The spokesperson added Ismail alias Chips Wala is resident of Karachi and facilitator of a banned outfit.

