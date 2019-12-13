Rangers foil bid to smuggle betel nuts in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: The Chaman Rangers on Friday claimed to have foiled a major smuggling bid of betel nuts in Jacobabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, the officials of Pakistan Rangers Chaman and Customs conducted a joint raid at Sindh-Balochistan border and seized non-custom paid goods, betel nuts worth Rs20.1 million.

The officials recovered betel nuts during the search of a truck, heading towards Punjab from Quetta.

Earlier, on December 4, Police on Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle betel nuts in the city, using a water tanker and arrested two people for their involvement.

In the west district of the city, police carried out a raid to recover a water tanker filled with 20,000 kilograms of betel nuts.

The police was astonished to find out a huge quantity of betel nuts in the tanker, said SSP West, who said that recovered item is worth over 16.6 million in the market.

He said two of the suspects involved in transporting the betel nuts were also arrested and shifted to another location for further probe into the case.

The recovered item was also handed over to the custom authorities for further action against the culprits involved in importing it from abroad.

