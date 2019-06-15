Rangers establish heatstroke relief centres in Karachi, interior Sindh

KARACHI: Rangers established heatstroke relief centres amid extremely hot and dry weather in Karachi and interior parts of the Sindh province on Saturday.

The centres were established at Karachi’s Nursery, Punjab Colony, Kala Pul, Chakiwara, Maripur, Wazir Mansion, Gulbai Chowk, Hawke’s Bay road, Guru Mandir, Allah Wali round about, KDA Chowk, Surjani, Disco Bakery round about, Singer round about, Landhi, Shah Latif, Bin Qasim, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Ayesha Manzil, FB Area, Sakhi Hassan, Sohrab Goth, Hyderi Market, Qalandaria Chowk, Hub River road, Gulshan-e-Mazdoor and Liaquatabad areas.

Spokesperson of the paramilitary force said different medical facilities were being provided at the heatstroke centres to protect citizens from heat.

The facilities of relief centres include cold water bottles, juices, ORS packets, towels, medicines and drips.

The Rangers spokesman said the heatstroke centres were established in Sardar Garh, Nagarparkar and Weerawah. He said a large number of citizens were benefitting from heatstroke centres.

The ongoing spell of heat wave will continue to grip the port city of Karachi.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is likely to persist in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, it said, rain with gusty winds and thundershowers is expected at scattered places in Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan divisions, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Karachi divisions and Islamabad.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country during the past the 24 hours.

The maximum temperature recorded in the country was 48°C in Turbat, followed by 47°C in Noorpur Thal, and 46°C Sibbi and Bahawalnagar.

