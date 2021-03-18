Rangers’ help sought to clear Karachi’s Kidney Hill Park of encroachment

KARACHI: The civic authorities are set to launch a grand operation on March 21 to clear Karachi’s Kidney Hill Park of all kinds of encroachment.

The deputy commissioner of the East district wrote letters to the Rangers, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director general, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) anti-encroachment cell director and municipal commissioner seeking their help to carry out the operation.

Also Read: SCP orders govt to demolish Karachi’s 250 buildings on encroached land

He asked the law enforcement agencies for provision of security to tackle any possible resistance by occupants. The district administration will oversee the operation, the deputy commissioner said.

More than a dozen houses illegally built on the premises of the park will be pulled down during the operation on the directives of the Supreme Court, after which a compliance report in this regard will be furnished to the top court.

Also Read: Major anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar Nullah begins

On December 31, the SC had directed Karachi’s commissioner to bring down all constructions on the encroached lands around Kidney Hill Park and submit a report to the court.

Comments

comments