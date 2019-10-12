Rangers intensify snap checking in Karachi to curb rising street crime

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers Sindh has intensified snap checking and tighten security in Karachi owing to a sudden rise in street crime in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the Director-General (DG)Rangers Sindh, Omar Ahmed Bukhari has directed officials to strict snap checking in different areas of the metropolis.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the officials were checking motorcyclists thoroughly at Tariq Raod and other areas of Karachi.

The Wing and Sector Commanders of Pakistan Sindh Rangers are monitoring g the snap-checking.

It must be noted that street crimes have escalated in Karachi in the past week. Inspector General (IG) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam revealed at a police community seminar on October 10 that his family including brother, nephew and mother-in-law has also been subjected to street crime in Karachi.

Earlier, ARY News had acquired important details from the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee’s (CPLC) report documenting the rate of street crimes in Karachi during the first 10 months of 2019.

According to a report, 36320 mobile phones were snatched and stolen during street crime incidents in the metropolis.

Besides the snatching of cellphones, 21,000 motorbikes and 13,000 cars were either stolen or taken on gunpoint from citizens.

