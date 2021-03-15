Web Analytics
Rangers personnel martyred, four injured in Karachi attack

KARACHI: A Rangers personnel was martyred and four other people were injured as a result of a blast reported near the city’s Orangi Town area on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the blast took place near a Rangers vehicle that parked in the Mominabad area of Karachi’s Orangi Town.

The Sindh Rangers personnel were discharging their duties and were busy snap checking at the Mominabad neighbourhood of Karachi when they were attacked with a cracker.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

Following the incident, Rangers and police personnel have arrived at the site of the blast and cordoned off the area.

This is a developing story…

