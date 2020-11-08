Rangers launch new app for rapid response in Karachi

KARACHI: In an effort to control crimes and improve the law and order situation in Karachi, Sindh Rangers on Sunday launched a new mobile application, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Rangers, the new app will help the law enforcers in giving quick response in case of any emergency in the metropolis. He maintained that people can now alert the law enforcers by pressing one button of their mobile.

In case of any emergency or untoward situation, a citizen can send a message to the system through the app and it will be received at the rangers’ control room, he said, adding that the complainant’s data, identity, and his location will also be received at the central command.

Meanwhile, the message will be conveyed to the nearest Rangers’ mobile and officials for rapid action. Initially, the app will be provided to educational institutions, banks, hospitals, business communities and other sectors, the spokesperson added.

