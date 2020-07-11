KARACHI: Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch on Saturday filed petition in Anti-Terrorism Court seeking his transfer from Mitharam Hostel to Central Jail Karachi, ARY News reported.

The ATC today conducted murder hearing of two Rangers personnel against Uzair Baloch.

The court issued notices to the public prosecutor and others over the petition of the accused.

The court also granted an application seeking Uzair Baloch’s meeting with his family members.

A meeting of Baloch with his wife, daughter and father in law was arranged at the courtroom.

During the hearing, a prosecution witness sought time for recording his statement in the case.

Uzair Baloch and other accused had abducted and killed two Rangers officials namely Ijaz and Nasir, according to the police report.

The FIR of double murder was filed against Baloch and other accused at the Pak Colony police station in Karachi.

Moreover, public prosecutor informed the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge South Karachi, that 22 cases have been pending against Uzair Baloch.

The court was informed earlier about the transfer of accused to the military court, government lawyer Shakeel Abbasi said. “There was no information about his transfer to the central jail,” the counsel said.

He has been booked in several cases at police stations in Lyari for murder, arson, rioting and other heionous crimes, he added.

