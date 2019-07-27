Rangers nab suspected dacoits, Lyari gangwar members in Karachi

KARACHI: Rangers personnel conducted raids into different areas of Karachi and arrested five suspected criminals wanted in criminal cases, ARY News reported.

Rangers spokesperson in his latest statement said that two arrested men, identified as Abdul Baqir alias Rehman and Ubaid alias Shehzad, belonged to Lyari gangwar Zahid Ladla group. The suspects are involved in drug peddling in the area.

The alleged gangsters were taken into custody during separate raids in Kalakot and Kalri areas.

Moreover, three alleged dacoits were nabbed during the raids carried out in Ferozabad and Malir City areas.

The spokesperson added that the security officials have also recovered arms and narcotics from the arrested persons.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, had claimed to have arrested at least four suspects allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies and drug peddling from various areas of Karachi.

The paramilitary force took the suspects into custody during raids in Defence and Mauripur areas of Karachi.

