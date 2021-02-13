Rangers official dead, six injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI: A Rangers man lost his life when a speeding speeding car collided with a Rangers patrolling mobile in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, a car rammed into a Rangers patrolling mobile in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony after the driver of the vehicle lost its control due to over-speeding.

As a result, three Rangers officials and four civilians sustained injuries in the accident.

Receiving the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the injured to hospital where a Rangers official succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased Rangers official was identified as Hawaldar, Tufail. Meanwhile, two rangers personnel along with six people are under treatment.

Comments

comments