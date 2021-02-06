Rangers, Police arrest two wanted gangsters in Lyari raid

KARACHI: Paramilitary Rangers and Police in a joint operation in Lyari arrested two wanted gangsters, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The law enforcement agencies arrested two wanted accused Aman alias Naresh and Usama alias Marwari, a spokesperson of rangers stated here.

“Arrested persons are affiliated with Majeed alias Majna group of Zahid Ladla gang,” spokesperson said in statement.

“The arrested criminals were involved in murder, attempt to murder, extortion and drug trade,” according to the statement.

“The accused were also involved in robberies, grenade attacks and other heinous crimes,” spokesperson said.

“Arrested men have confessed the murder of a man Saddam in rickshaw on the orders of Rashid alias Chikna and Irshad alias Ullu,” according to the statement.

They have also confessed extorting money along with accomplices Safeer, Fawad and Sheroz alias Dada, according to the statement.

“They have committed around 60 crimes in Baldia, Civil Hospital area, Jodia Bazaar and Shershah,” the spokesperson said.

