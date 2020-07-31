Rangers, Police conduct search operations in three Sindh jails

KARACHI: In view of recent terrorism acts and imminent threat Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and Sindh Police conducted search operations in three jails in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a spokesperson of Rangers, different wings of the paramilitary force participated in search operations in Central Jail Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

The law enforcement agencies personnel thoroughly searched the barracks and cells in prisons along with the bomb disposal squad and sniffing dogs, Rangers spokesperson said.

Several prohibited items including television sets, knives, scissors, USBs, memory cards, MP5s, lighters, nail cutters and heaters recovered in search operation, according to the spokesperson.

The law enforcement officials also checked entry and exit points and other security arrangements in jails, spokesperson said.

