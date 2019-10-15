DG Rangers Sindh reviews security plan for chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussian (R.A.)  

KARACHI: The director general of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Tuesday reviewed a security plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.), ARY News reported.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the DG Rangers Sindh, while presiding over the high-level meeting, directed to take adequate measures to ensure fool proof security for the processions of Hazrat Imam Hussian (R.A.) across the province.

The meeting also reviewed over all security situation and strategy to deal with street crimes in the city, said the spokesperson.

Karachi commissioner, additional inspector general of police and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Sources said that the main mourning procession of Chehlum in Karachi will be taken out from Nishtar Park, which will end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after marching its traditional route. The sources further said that routes towards the procession will be sealed as a precautionary measure.

Arbaeen or Chehlum is a public holiday. It is observed on Safar 20, the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (R.A)

