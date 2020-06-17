Rangers seizes large consignment of smuggled Gutka

KARACHI: Paramilitary Rangers foiled a bid of smuggling large consignment of foreign made Gutka into the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The Rangers while extending cooperation to the Customs officials, foiled a bid to smuggle large haul of Gutka in the country,” a spokesman of the paramilitary force said.

The cosignment of the contraband item was said to be valuing around 55 million rupees.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted in Hathungo area of the border Taluka of Khipro in distirct Sanghar.

“Foreign made Gutka was being smuggled in a truck to the country,” Rangers spokesman said.

Gutka is a preparation of chewing tobacco made of crushed areca nut, tobacco, catechu, paraffin wax, slaked lime and sweet or savory flavourings.

Sindh government, on the orders of the high court recently enacted a law against the sale of harmful substances including gutka, mainpuri and other substances injurious to health.

The government awarded special powers to police sub-inspectors to carry out raids and arrests without seeking search warrants and magisterial permission across the province.

