Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared a hilarious boomerang featuring his wife Deepika Padukone, which is a reflection of his ‘real and reel’ life.

In the post shared by Singh on Instagram, the diva is hitting him with a bat, a reflection of their cute chemistry and banter. This also tells us that Deepika is the boss of the house. The heartthrob explained this is the ‘Story of his real and reel life’.

The power couple are reuniting for the film ’83, which revolves around India’s 1983 World Cup victory. The cast is currently in Glasgow for filming and Singh shared several pictures posing with his wife and director. He captioned one of it as “Who better to play my wifey than my wifey?”

Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! 😉❤@deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!! 🏏🎥🎞

Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk 😄🙌🏽 #83squad pic.twitter.com/saL8QdmYpE — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 12, 2019

Singh essays former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev’s role in the movie while Padokoune will be seen playing his wife Romi Dev.

The duo is pairing up as husband and wife for the first time post their marriage. They have given hits like Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat together.

The shooting kicked off on June 5, a major chunk of the film will be shot in England. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit cinema screens on April 10, 2020.

