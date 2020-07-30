Renowned singer’s wife dismembered his body, stored it in freezer

In a miserable incident, renowned Ukrainian rap singer Andy Cartwright’s wife chopped up his dead body and stored his limbs in a fridge at his apartment in Russia.

His wife Marina Kukhal, 36 claimed that Andy Cartwright had died of a drug overdose in Saint Petersburg. She reportedly chopped up his body and cleaned his organs in a washing machine and sprinkled them with salt before storing it in the freezer.

Kukhal told the detectives, “I do not want his fans to know he has died such an ‘inglorious’ death and dismembered his body over four days storing body parts in black plastic bags and her fridge.”

According to the details, the police launched investigations as the star went missing few days back. The police, on suspicion, conducted raid at his apartment on Thursday and found the dismembered body of the popular rap singer in his fridge.

The police said that his limbs were reportedly sawn ‘perfectly’, adding that Kukhal used a knife, hammer, hacksaw, plastic bowl and chopping board، Mail Online reported۔

The couple’s two year old child was in the same flat as she severed the singer’s body parts, it was reported.

The police said that they have initiated a murder probe into the death of the star, whose real name was Alexander Yushko, originally from Ukraine

“The investigators found traces of male hands on one of the forearms, as if the victim had been grabbed,” said a report citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

The widow had also thoroughly cleaned their apartment on main street Nevsky Prospect in St Petersburg, it was reported. Reports also claimed that the woman’s mother had assisted her at the apartment.

The police have arrested the widow and launched investigations into the death.

