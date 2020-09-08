Web Analytics
Marwah’s murder: Murtaza Wahab for establishing sexual offenders’ database

KARACHI: Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday announced that two more suspects have been arrested in the rape-cum-murder case of five-year-old Marwah, ARY NEWS reported.

Identified as Marwah, the girl was found raped and murdered two days after going missing from old Subzi Mandi area. Police said the girl’s burnt body was found in a piece of cloth at a trash heap on a plot on Sunday.


During his visit to the family of the rape-victim, Marwah, in Old Sabzi Mandi area of the city along with SSP East, Murtaza Wahab conveyed his condolence to the victim’s family and said that they could feel the pain of the family.

While assuring complete support for the government, the Sindh government spokesman said that they would bring the culprits involved in the barbaric act of raping and torching the body of the minor girl to justice.

“We will set an example out of this case and will ensure strict punishment for the culprits,” he assured.

It is pertinent to mention here that with the latest arrest, the number of suspects apprehended by police in rape-cum-murder case of Marwah has reached 16. The police have recorded statements of the suspects in the case.

The police said that all suspects, who have been taken into custody are neighbours of the deceased girl and were living in rented houses without families.

Meanwhile, DNA tests of the suspects were also carried out to identify the culprit behind the brutal killing of the minor girl and according to the police authorities, the finalisation of DNA reports can take several days.

