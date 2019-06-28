MPA accused of raping underage housemaid multiple times

FAISALABAD: Underage house worker files a writ petition in district sessions court pertaining to multiple rape charges on Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Tahir Jamil, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Tahir Jamil has been accused by 14-year-old housemaid Saima for raping her multiple times over the tenure of her employment.

The victim’s brother in law filed a writ to the sessions court judge over the matter.

Batala Colony, area of Faisalabad’s local police had refused to help the bereaved family.

The writ has alleged MPA Tahir along with his two sons, Saad, and Rafaqat in the appeal and requested inquiry on the matter.

Police on June 8 arrested two suspects in the case of the alleged rape of 13-year-old girl in Tando Muhammad Khan, Sindh.

According to the police, suspects identified as Roshan Sheikh and Rajab Ali alias Jugno Sheikh administered an intoxicant to the girl and then subjected her to sexual abuse.

The girl was recovered from the Sugar Mill Ground in a state of semi-consciousness and taken to Civil Hospital. As the news about the incident reached newsrooms, people from different strata of society took to social media platforms, condemning the incident and demanding arrest of the culprits.

