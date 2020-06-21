Rare Summer Solstice today coincides with Solar Eclipse

The summer solstice, also known as midsummer, occurs when one of the Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun. It happens twice yearly, once in each hemisphere.

Earth hosting a rare type of solar eclipse this June 21 (today), which is coinciding with the summer solstice. June 21 also marks the longest day and shortest night of the year. From here the days will become smaller, while the nights start gaining more duration till they become longest on December 22. This year, we are also witnessing a celestial event, the ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse or annular solar eclipse on summer solstice.

The Northern Hemisphere, where Pakistan is also located, witnessing the longest day of the year on June 21, Sunday (today).

The day will be the longest this year in terms of more daylight hours in the 24 hour cycle.

The word Solstice is derived from the Latin word “Sol” meaning Sun and “Sistere” meaning stationary or stand still.

Summer Solstice is also referred to as Midsummer. This phenomenon occurs twice a year, once in the Northern Hemisphere (between June 20-22, depending on the year and time zone) and once in the Southern Hemisphere (between Dec 20-23).

Summer comes to an end at the autumnal equinox, when the sun moves south, directly above the equator. This is when the autumnal equinox gives way to a chilly fall/autumn in the Northern Hemisphere and ushers in springtime in the Southern Hemisphere.

Today (June 21), the Earth positioned in its orbit and the North Pole is at its maximum tilt towards the Sun. The day also marks the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere. As the solstice takes place at the same time globally, it marks the longest day for one hemisphere, and the shortest for another.

Comments

comments