Sheikh Rasheed coaxes Egyptian ambassador for investment in railways

ISLAMABAD: Federal railways minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed met Tuesday an Egyptian ambassador Dr Tarek Dahroug to deliberate Egyptian investment prospects in Pakistani railways department, ARY News reported.

The two figures discussed at length a possible bilateral partnership between railways department in which federal minister Rasheed said Pakistan will welcome investments by Egypt.

The railways minister underlined the touted importance of Main-Line 1 project which will connect Karachi to Peshawar with over about 1,872 train track, adding that this line will crop up new investment opportunities for people.

He said Pakistan shall welcome Egyptian Railways and private railways companies in Egypt to participate in investments here wherein he added that railways department of Pakistan has globally advertised tender openings for 230 passenger wagons and 820 freight wagons.

In the five years from now, Pakistan will run advanced trains ensuring best travelling facilities for commuters, said Rasheed, convincing Egyptian ambassador to consider participating in the process.

Reportedly, the ambassador Dr Dahroug said Egypt would encourage a national level investment plan for Pakistani railways department.

It may be pertinent to note that earlier last month, in an interesting development, Pakistan Railways on Tuesday decided to procure 230 high-speed passenger coaches and 820 freight vans to modernize its system.

According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Railways, in the first phase, 46 modern passenger coaches will be procured, while, in the second phase, 184 such coaches will be prepared at Carriage Factory Islamabad.

The spokesperson said that passenger coaches will include 80 compartments each for the economy and air-conditioned class, 30 parlour cars, and 20 vans each for luggage and brake.

