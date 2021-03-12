Sheikh Rasheed sees PDM’s internal differences behind Gilani’s defeat

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) candidate for the top Senate slot Yousuf Raza Gilani lost the election due to their internal differences, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senators were probably unhappy over the nomination of Yousaf Raza Gilani as PDM’s candidate for the top Senate post.

The opposition will not bring the no-confidence motion against the prime minister, he claimed, adding that the government will complete its five-year term.

Read More: Sanjrani takes oath for second Senate chairmanship amid ruckus in house

Earlier today, the presiding officer in charge of Senate chairman polls Friday had convened Sadiq Sanjrani to take oath as Senate chairman for the second time but house members from the opposition alliance cause commotion over wasted votes.

As the oath-taking took place, the house had experienced a row raised by Pakistan Peoples Party’s Farooq H Naik who argued against discarding seven votes which could have meant a win for joint opposition alliance’s candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The Senate chairmanship candidate for Sadiq Sanjrani had won the top seat in the upper house of the parliament supported by the ruling party’s alliance as he contended against Gilani.

Comments

comments