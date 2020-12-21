Rauf Siddiqui to be indicted in illegal appointments case on January 6

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi to indict MQM-P leader Rauf Siddiqui along with eight accused in connection to illegal appointments made in the Sindh Small Industries Corporation, ARY News reported on Monday.

Siddiqui is accused of illegal appointments in the Sindh Small Industries Corporation during his tenure as provincial commerce and industry minister.

The MQM-P leader appeared before the court, while co-accused Mushtaque Leghari remained absent from the court owing to his health.

The hearing was adjourned till January 6 and the court ordered to ensure the presence of the accused on the date for the indictment.

NAB says several illegal appointments were made in the industries department in 2011, when Rauf Siddiqui was the minister. In this context, he dented a loss of Rs420 million to the provincial kitty.

Siddiqui served as the minister of industry and industry from 2008 to 2013. He has also served as home minister, excise and taxation minister and culture and tourism minister in previous governments.

