One killed, scores wounded in Rawalpindi bomb blast

RAWALPINDI: At least one person has lost life and seven sustained wounded following a bomb explosion near Pir Wadahi bus stand in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Friday.

One person has died and seven people got injured in the blast, said Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer, adding that it was a time-device explosion as explosives were planted inside a rickshaw.

The wounded persons have been shifted to the hospital by the rescue officials. RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmer, CPO Ahsan Younus and SP Rai Mazhar visited the wounded persons to inquire about their health condition.

Police investigators rushed to the scene and commenced a thorough investigation into the incident.

Comments

comments