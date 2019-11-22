Rawalpindi: Three killed, six injured in armed clash between rival groups

RAWALPINDI: Three persons were killed and six others injured in a gun battle between two groups of armed men in Rawalpindi district, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident of armed clash between two rival groups reported at Dhok Kala Khan area of the district, police officials said.

The incident of indiscriminate firing, which continued for one hour, gripped the area in panic. Rescue officials rushed to the place of the incident and transferred dead bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital, police said.

Three injured of the firing incident, were said to be in a precarious condition.

Police has made some arrests in the incident and further investigating into the matter, officials said.

It was alleged that the two groups trade fire when the police was present in the area.

The armed groups were also involved in an incident of firing last month, according to police sources.

