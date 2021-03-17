Rawalpindi doctors successfully separate conjoined twins

RAWALPINDI: The doctors at a hospital here successfully separated conjoined twins in a lengthy surgery, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Surgeons at Rawalpindi’s Holy Family Hospital managed to separate six-month-old conjoined girls Merab and Manahil.

Separated infants now recuperating at the health facility.

A team of surgeons at the hospital headed by Dr. Mudassar Gondal separated the twins joined by back with each other. “We successfully dissected and reconstructed the spinal cord,” Dr. Gondal said.

The surgical team successfully dissected and reconstructed the body parts and separated them after a five-and-a-half-hour-long complicated surgery.

Dr. Gondal while expressing hope that the twins will progress rapidly after a team of doctors re-examined them.

