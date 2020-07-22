Rawalpindi man booked after his video thrashing mother goes viral

RAWALPINDI: A Rawalpindi man severely beaten his mother and sister in Sadiqabad area over alleged financial and property dispute, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday night over a financial and property dispute that ended up with a son beating his own mother and sister, while his wife just stood by.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After outrage on social media, the Rawalpindi police lodged a case against a man named Arsalan and his wife Bisma for beating the former’s mother severely.

تھانہ صادق آباد کے علاقے میں خاتون گلناز بی بی پر بیٹے اور بہو کے تشدد کا معاملہ، سی پی او محمد احسن یونس کا نوٹس۔ فوری طور پر مقدمہ درج کرنے اور ملزمان کو گرفتار کرنے کا حکم۔ والدہ پر تشدد کرنے والے بیٹے ارسلان اور اسکی بیوی کے خلاف مقدمہ درج کر لیا گیا۔ — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) July 21, 2020

Gulnaz Bibi’s daughter Zoobia Ameer also posted a video on social media in which she detailed the incident and demanded justice for her and her mother.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident and directed authorities to arrest the accused immediately.

متاثرہ خاتون کا میڈیکل کروا لیا گیا ہے، قانون کے مطابق کارروائی کرتے ہوۓ ملزمان کو گرفتار کیا جاۓ گا۔ ایس پی راول رشتوں کا تقدس پامال کرنے اور خاتون پر بیہمانہ تشدد کرنے والے ملزمان کو قانون کے کٹہرے میں کھڑا کیا جاۓ گا۔ ایس پی راول — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) July 21, 2020

He has also directed to provide justice to a woman, who became the target of violence.

Comments

comments