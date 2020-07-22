Web Analytics
Rawalpindi man booked after his video thrashing mother goes viral

Rawalpindi Man Booked

RAWALPINDI: A Rawalpindi man severely beaten his mother and sister in Sadiqabad area over alleged financial and property dispute, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday night over a financial and property dispute that ended up with a son beating his own mother and sister, while his wife just stood by.

After outrage on social media, the Rawalpindi police lodged a case against a man named Arsalan and his wife Bisma for beating the former’s mother severely.

Gulnaz Bibi’s daughter Zoobia Ameer also posted a video on social media in which she detailed the incident and demanded justice for her and her mother.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident and directed authorities to arrest the accused immediately.

He has also directed to provide justice to a woman, who became the target of violence.

