Punjab confirms another dengue fever case in Rawalpindi

LAHORE: Punjab health department on Wednesday reported another confirmed case of dengue fever within 24 hours taking the number of total cases to 45 in the province thus so far, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, the dengue patient was reported in Rawalpindi.

In the province, 45 cases of dengue fever have been confirmed since January 2020, the spokesperson said. Out of total 45 cases 42 have been recovered, while three patients have been under treatment at hospitals.

No deaths have been reported in the ongoing year due to dengue virus, the health department spokesperson said.

Last week, as many as 533 suspected patients of dengue fever were reported in Punjab in a single day.

The patients after being tested were declared fit and sound and were allowed to leave to their homes. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that emergency measures being taken by the provincial government against dengue outbreak.

She had said that all concerned authorities have been clearly advised that stagnant water ponds be immediately filled with soil and anti-dengue fumigation should be carried out on such places.

The minister had said that dengue fever is a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults and in case of dengue like symptoms patient should immediately consult to a doctor.

The outbreak of dengue fever could further stretch the healthcare resources amid the country’s struggle against COVID-19 pandemic.

