Rawalpinidi men use swords to rob house

RAWALPINDI: What can be called a unique robbery, men with swords looted valuables from a house in Rawalpindi on Friday, ARY News reported.

The unidentified men stormed into a house located near Glass Factory Chowk, Rawalpindi with swords and looted cash and other valuables. Upon resistance, the owner of the house was attacked with the sword.

The robbers fled the scene safely with the valuables, Meanwhile, after getting the information, the police reached the spot and moved the injured to hospital.

Last year, thieves looted medicines worth millions of rupees from a pharmacy in Sheikhupura.

In CCTV footage, the thieves can be seen looting cash and medicines from the medical store without any fear.

