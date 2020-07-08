ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday termed increasing geographical diversification an important part of the country’s strategic trade policy.

In a series of tweet, he said once market reach extends, the market share will increase.

Razak Dawood congratulated DG Khan Cement for making a breakthrough in winning orders for export of cement to Philippines. He said this follows on their success in China.

The adviser said exporters should follow this example of extending their market reach across the globe.

Once market reach extends, then market share will increase. Increasing geographical diversification is an important part of our strategic trade policy. 2/2 @PTVNewsOfficial @RadioPakistan — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) July 8, 2020



Earlier, on July 7, Abdul Razak Dawood had congratulated exporters on “good performance” despite the “very challenging” situation caused by Covid-19.

“I want to congratulate all our exporters on the good performance in 2019-20, in spite of the very challenging situation caused by Covid,” he said in a Twitter statement.

The PM aide said the country’s exports were only six per cent less than those recorded in 2018-19, while regional countries like Bangladesh and India saw their exports fall to 17 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.

