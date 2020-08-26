Razak Dawood fears rains may dent exports in August

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday feared that the country’s exports may be affected due to rains in the month of August.

Taking to the popular microblogging site Twitter, he said: “It appears that because of the heavy rains, particularly in Karachi, our exports consignments are being delayed and hence our exports for the month of August may be affected.”

He asked exports to brought to the Ministry of Commerce’s notice any difficulties they faced in this regard.

It appears that because of the heavy rains, particularly in Karachi, our exports consignments are being delayed and hence our exports for the month of August may be affected. Any difficulties faced by the exporters may please be brought to the notice of the MOC. @ImranKhanPTI — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) August 26, 2020

The roads of the port city had turned into waterways after frequents light to heavy rainfall for 12 hours paralysing normal life the other day. Most of the main roads and streets in Karachi looked like nullahs and drains after the rainfall as three to four feet of water accumulated in North Karachi, Nazimabad, Nagan Chowrangi, according to reports.

Karachi faced a situation of urban flooding, as knee-long rainwater gathered at Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road and Tibet Centre, Sohrab Goth, Shara-e-Faisal, Malir and Landhi, Safoora Chowrangi, NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square and People’s Chowrangi. The roads at KDA Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi and Hyderi areas drowned under the water disturbing traffic flow.

