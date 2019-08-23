Razak Dawood wants all stakeholders to help govt revive PSM

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Friday Pakistan Steel Mills’ revival is one of the incumbent government’s main priority.

He was chairing a meeting of the Board of Directors of PSM.

The adviser was briefed on issues being faced by PSM and the progress thus far made towards its revival.

He emphasised the need to revive PSM saying the national exchequer has already incurred huge losses due to its abysmal condition and a serious effort is required to ensure that it operates as an efficient and profitable organisation.

Mr Dawood said a transparent process would encourage healthy competition and ensure that the most viable option is utilised for the revival of PSM.

The adviser further stressed upon the fact that he is willing to welcome anyone in this effort and encouraged all stakeholders to come up with options in the greater national interest. He reiterated the revival will be a transparent and inclusive process.

He enquired about the issues being faced by the workforce of PSM regarding salaries and the uncertainty surrounding its revival.

He directed the BoD to ensure that the issues of PSM employees are resolved in a timely manner and the labour force is utilised efficiently for the benefit of the national entity.

