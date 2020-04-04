Web Analytics
American reaction to Daniel Pearl case verdict, warranted: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that America’s reaction to the recent Daniel Pearl case ruling was warranted, ARY News reported.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the overturning of the conviction of Omer Sheikh over Daniel Pearl’s murder had undermined sacrifices Pakistan made fighting terrorism.

Read More: Sindh govt to move SC against SHC decision in Daniel Pearl murder case

Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also revealed that the Ministry of Interior has taken the four accused in protective custody for the time being.

Whereas, he also touched upon the move by Sindh government against the verdict where they poise to file an appeal on the matter in court.

Read More: Three declared not guilty, prime accused’s death sentence overturned by SHC in Daniel Pearl…

Shifting his focus to Pakistani’s stuck abroad and wanting to return home amidst the coronavirus epidemic, Qureshi said that the task has now become fairly easier with the passage of time.

The foreign minister said that now small pockets of people remain in various countries which is not a cause of great concern and will be brought back conveniently.

