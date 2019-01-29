Ready for long march to safeguard 18th amendment: Bilawal

GUMBAT: Co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asserted on Tuesday that he was ready to take to streets and conduct a long march to safeguard the 18th constitutional amendment.

Speaking to media at the inauguration ceremony of a hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, “we will adopt any legal option available to secure the 18th amendment.”

The PPP co-chairman boastfully mentioned that the Gumbat hospital was one of its kind and “we will also open an agriculture university in Khairpur soon,” he vowed.

Commenting on recent province-wide strike launched by junior doctors of government hospitals, Bilawal said, “the boycott of doctors has been in my notice, they should have talked to the government of Sindh about their issues.”

“Negotiations could have resolved doctors’ woes,” he advised.

A day earlier, the young doctors closed out-patient departments (OPDs) at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital, Civil Hospital, Lyari General Hospital and other government medical facilities in the city, and government hospitals across the province. The protesting doctors were demanding raise in salaries, allowances and health insurance.

The doctors body has announced to boycott duty at OPDs in government hospitals in the province for three days.

The strike has added misery to the hardships of the patients and their relatives.

