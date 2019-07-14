Real face of Shehbaz Sharif exposed: Sumsam

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Sunday urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif to answer the queries of British media which claimed that Shehbaz had embezzled UK aid meant for the relief of earthquake affectees, ARY News reported.

According to a statement released form Director General Public Relations Punjab, Sumsam said that the real face of self-proclaimed Khadim-e-Aala was getting exposed and added that Shahbaz did not even spare donation money for earthquake victims.

He said that it had been proved that Shahbaz Sharif was the real master-mind behind money laundering. The whole Sharif family was involved in money laundering from head to toe, the minister said and added that son and son-in-law of Shahbaz Sharif were staying in London for this reason.

“Now people of Pakistan will not trust PML-N in any case,” he added.

Read More: British paper reveals money laundering of millions of pounds aid to Shehbaz govt in Punjab

Earlier on July 14, British authorities had decided to initiate a probe into the millions of Pounds funds the UK sent to the government of Shehbaz Sharif as aid, a British newspaper had made startling revelations in its report.

The report had claimed that the paper was given exclusive access to some of the results of a high-level probe ordered by the government of Pakistan. The paper had said it was also able to interview key witnesses held on remand in jail, including a UK citizen Aftab Mehmood.

