Record increase in motorcycle theft incidents in Karachi

KARACHI: Motorcycle theft and snatching have risen to record levels in the city during the month of October, according to a report.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, overall 3940 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, while 2,144 Karachiites were deprived of their mobile phones by street criminals.

Moreover, 180 four-wheelers were either snatched or stolen from the city during the outgoing month.

The incidence of bike theft topped the list of street crimes reported in Karachi city last month.

It may be noted that street crimes remained on the rise in the port city in the ongoing year despite the law enforcement agencies’ claims of having stepped up measures to rein in outlaws.

According to crime statistics compiled by Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), overall 2,000 motorcycles had been snatched or stolen, while 832 Karachiites were deprived of their mobile phones by street criminals in May.

At least 27 people had been killed in Karachi in May 2020, whereas, 69 four-wheelers were either snatched or stolen from the city.

