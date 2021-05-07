Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Recounting of votes continues in NA-249 Karachi

recounting votes NA-249

KARACHI: The recounting of votes in the National Assembly (NA) constituency NA-249 by-election continued on the second consecutive day today (Friday) despite boycott by all the political parties except Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

As per details, the votes polled at 12 polling stations have been recounted today so far. Until now the recounting of 72 polling stations in NA-249 Karachi has been completed by the staff.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had boycotted the vote recount, over non-provision of Form 45 and 46.

Read more: PTI seeks ECP to declare NA-249 by-election results as void

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had accepted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail’s plea seeking vote recount in Karachi’s NA-249.

Meanwhile, the PTI had demanded the authorities to hold re-elections in the constituency while the PML-N had filed a petition.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PBC supports govt’s plan to introduce electronic voting machines

Pakistan

NAB approves Rs2.25bn plea bargain in housing society case

Top News

COAS calls on Saudi crown prince

Pakistan

Jumatul Wida being observed today

[X] Close