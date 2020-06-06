ISLAMABAD: The government of Sindh in its reply submitted in Supreme Court in coronavirus case said that the ratio of the patients recovered from COVID-19 in Sindh has reached to 49 percent from earlier 21 pct, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The governments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today submitted their replies with regard to the case in the apex court.

Sindh government assured the court regarding payment of salaries to sanitary staff in its report presented to the court.

The chief minister of Sindh has approved Rs. 140 million amount for payment of wages to sanitary workers, according to the report. Moreover, a summary of 239 millions, for arrears of salaries has been sent for approval and outstanding wages will be paid to the workers till the next hearing of the case.

The sanitary workers would also be provided protective kits in the province, the report said.

The report said that the ratio of recovered coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached to 49 % with effective measures taken for recuperation of the patients in the province.

According to the report, the health risk allowance has been approved for doctors and other medical staff.

The number of coronavirus patients has increased by 19,000 in Sindh from May 13 to June 03, according to the report.

The capacity of ICU beds has been increased from 203 to 226, still 67 ICU beds are available in the province, report said.

“Per day testing capacity of the province has increased to 8650, while 1500 more doctors, 2382 nurses and 500 health technicians have been recruited,” the report said.

In Sindh 16022 patients have recovered till submission of this report, while 555 coronavirus patients died from May 13 to June 03, according to the report.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in its report filed in the court said that coronavirus testing capacity in the province has reached to 2860 tests.

“In province 3861 coronavirus patients have recovered and returned to their homes,” according to the report. Around 5290 patients have been admitted at quarantine centres and hospitals in the province, the report added.

