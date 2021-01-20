Reema Khan receives first COVID-19 vaccine dose in US

Pakistani film star Reema Khan has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the US, as shared by the actor on her personal Instagram.

Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of herself being administered the vaccine by a medical professional. “Finally Got the First #Covid19 vaccine dose,” she wrote with a hashtag urging people to stay safe.

She can be heard saying that she feels “fine” when asked how she feels, before adding a prayer for Allah to keep her in His care.

Khan also posted a video of herself outside the vaccination center, highlighting the importance of getting vaccinated. “This is very important. Everyone should get vaccinated soon and my prayer is that it is made available in Pakistan soon. Please get vaccinated, not just for yourself but also for your loved ones,” she said.

The veteran film star relocated to the US after marrying Dr. Tariq Shahab. She currently resides there with her husband and son, Ali Shahab.

