Fed govt defends reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa before SC  

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan on Tuesday began his arguments before a full-court bench of the Supreme Court defending the federal government’s decision to file a reference against the apex court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ARY NEWS reported.

The attorney general in his initial arguments before the bench said that the system of the country is run through the elected representatives and the judiciary is guarded under the Constitution of Pakistan.

“The judges are responsible for dispensing justices through their courts and if any accusations are levelled against them then it is the responsibility of the Supreme Judicial Council to look into the matter,” he said.

The attorney general said that they have only forwarded the accusations against the judge to the top judicial forum to inquire if he possessed the London properties or not.

“It is a perception that the properties in London are directly linked to the Justice Qazi Faez Isa and he paid for their purchase,” he said adding that no results could be extracted unless a probe from the judicial body reaches its conclusion.

While rejecting the notion that a reference was filed against the judge out of any hatred or enmity, the attorney general said that it was only forwarded to launch a probe into the accusations against the judge.

The attorney general while reading out the oath taken by the judges said that the judicial officers are bound to obey the code of conduct.

Read More: Letter to President: London properties owned by children, says Justice Faez Isa

He said that the apex court judge has admitted that the London properties are owned by his wife and children. He further asked as to how an inquiry into undeclared assets could come under the spying definition.

He also raised questions over the role of the executive in case it receives any information against an incumbent judge and asked if it should carry out a probe into the matter or not.

The government’s attorney in the case also raised queries regarding the decision from the judge facing accusations to challenge proceedings of the judicial council after receiving a show-cause notice.

