References against judges: Firdous hits back at PML-N

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday hit back at PML-N leaders’ criticism of the government over filing references against two Supreme Court judges.

In a tweet, she said the PML-N workers’ assault on the Supreme Court building is the blackest and most disgraceful incident in the country’s history.

“The campaign titled “Mujhe Kion Nikala” [Why I was ousted] aimed at mocking the judiciary is still fresh in the minds of people,” she said, questioning who is the PML-N trying to befool.

In another tweet, the PM’s aide said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has always been at the forefront of struggle to ensure independence of the judiciary and rule of law in the country.

She claimed the PML-N’s according state institutions and law respect is based on its needs.

 

