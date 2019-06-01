ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday hit back at PML-N leaders’ criticism of the government over filing references against two Supreme Court judges.

In a tweet, she said the PML-N workers’ assault on the Supreme Court building is the blackest and most disgraceful incident in the country’s history.

“The campaign titled “Mujhe Kion Nikala” [Why I was ousted] aimed at mocking the judiciary is still fresh in the minds of people,” she said, questioning who is the PML-N trying to befool.

ن لیگی متوالوں کا سپریم کورٹ پر حملہ تاریخ کا سیاہ ترین اور شرم ناک واقعہ ہے۔عدلیہ کی تضحیک میں “مجھے کیوں نکالا”کی قریہ قریہ نگر نگر مہم قوم کے ذہنوں میں ابھی تازہ ہے۔ ن لیگی کسے بے وقوف بنا رہے ہیں؟ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 1, 2019

In another tweet, the PM’s aide said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has always been at the forefront of struggle to ensure independence of the judiciary and rule of law in the country.

She claimed the PML-N’s according state institutions and law respect is based on its needs.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف ملک میں عدلیہ کی آزادی اور قانون کی حکمرانی قائم کرنے کی جدوجہد کا ہمیشہ سے ہر اول دستہ رہی اور رہے گی، جبکہ مسلم لیگ ن اداروں اور قانون کا احترام اپنی منشا اور سہولت کے مطابق کرتی ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 1, 2019

Comments

comments