ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed 50 references including against four former prime ministers during 2018.

This has been reported in the yearly performance report of the anti-graft watchdog’s Rawalpindi office.

“Total 50 references were filed including against four former PMs — Nawaz Sharif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Yousaf Raza Gillani and Shoukat Aziz – and several other influential persons,” said the report.

This year witnessed a great deal of financial embezzlement news as anti-corruption watchdogs delved deeper into illegitimate conducts allegedly committed by powerful politicians and public servants.

The NAB Rawalpindi said 228 million rupees had been submitted to the public exchequer in the outgoing year.

It said 50 persons were rounded up, 90 inquiries were held and 40 of the inquiries were completed. At least 28 new investigations were approved during the year, it added.

The anti-graft body said Rs3, 601 million were recovered from the rental power project. The body said a corruption reference was also lodged against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Babar Awan.

Culprits in the Madarba case were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and fined nine billion rupees, said the NAB.

The accountability bureau said investigations against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and former information technology minister Anusha Rehman were underway in 3-G and 4-G cases. While, inquiry in LNG import case against another senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also afoot, it added.

“Different other probes are being carried out which include the ones against Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former prime minister Asif Zardari in Park Lane case; former foreign minister Khawaja Asif in money laundering case and former president Pervez Musharraf as well,” it said.

