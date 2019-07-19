Reforms in FBR to bring more people in tax net: Shabbar Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Friday said that reforms are being made in the FBR under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a symposium in Islamabad, titled ‘Pakistan Economy and IMF Programme: Challenges and Opportunities’ organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), FBR chief said that it is his responsibility to improve the tax base under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Hawala” and “Hundi” have inflicted a huge loss on the country’s economy. All measures are being taken to include more people in the tax net,” he added.

FBR Chairman said that the institution is in contact with the business community to resolve their genuine issues.

He said the government would not compromise on enforcement of its condition regarding the CNIC condition.

“We cannot have stabilized and equitable society unless we have a fair taxation system,” he added.

