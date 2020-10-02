Number of registered voters across Pakistan tops 115mn: ECP

KARACHI: The number of registered voters across the country has reached over 115.74 million, according to a list released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the latest figures of voters released by the ECP, these include 60.40m (56pc) male and 50.16m (44pc) female voters.

Punjab tops the list with the largest number of voters with a total of 60.62m voters. A total of 22.43m voters are registered in Sindh, according to the figures proved by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the third-largest province of the country, is home to over 10.95 million registered voters whereas, in Balochistan, the total number of registered voters has crossed 4.8 million.

According to ECP, the number of registered voters in 2018 was 107.514 million.

The ECP would display the final voter list on October 4.

Last year in November, the Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had revealed that over 12 million women voters were not registered in the country.

Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad addressing the electoral reforms conference said that how an election could become free and fair when such a large number of women would be out of the electoral process.

Around 4.3 million women voters were registered before the general election of 2018, he said.

