RAW carried out attack on Indian army convoy: Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik on Friday said the Indian spy agency executed the Pulwama attack in a bid to weaken Pakistan’s stance against its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“The attack on the Indian army convoy in occupied Kashmir is a conspiracy to help Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi win the upcoming elections and deflect attention from the trial of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) spy by kicking up anti-Pakistan hysteria,” the former interior minister said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He asked that how a vehicle laden with 350 kg explosives could attack a well-protected army convoy without any inside help.

Read More: Pulwama attack: AJK PM terms India’s allegation ‘baseless’

Rehman Malik wondered that how could someone knew about movement of the convoy as the movements of such convoys were highly confidential.

He said that the Samjhota Express attack had also been carried out by the RAW and it was later blamed on Pakistan. Investigator DIG Hemant Karkkare had later confirmed it before the Supreme Court of India and after that he was assassinated by the RAW, he said.

Pointing towards Indian parliament, Samjhota Express, Mumbai and Uri attacks, the senator said India’s own investigators had proved that those were carried out by the Indian spy agency to besmirch Pakistan.

Condemning the attack on the Indian convoy, the former interior minister said the Indian government had developed a habit of levelling unfounded allegations against Pakistan without any investigation.

Comments

comments