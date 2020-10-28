Model, actor Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged in quiet ceremony

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Rehmat Ajmal has much to be thankful for this month as the model-turned-actor said yes to tying the knot on Tuesday!

According to Instagram stories and posts shared by the actor, Ajmal’s engagement was a close-knit affair with her close friends and family in attendance, who shared pictures from the quaint affair.

The classy Ajmal, who is also the force behind designer label Rehstore, looked regal in a gorgeous gold and cream kalidar kameez.

View this post on Instagram today was a fairytale 🍂 A post shared by Risham Khan (@rishamkhan) on Oct 27, 2020 at 9:43am PDT

Rehmat Ajmal chose to keep the styling simple and timeless, with her hair primped in classic waves and dangling earrings tying the look together. She has also chosen to keep details of the event and her beau private for now.



Here’s wishing the couple a happily ever after together!

