Rehmatulil Aalimeen Conference to be held on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Rehmatulil Aalimeen Conference will be held on Sunday the 10th Nov 2019, said Faisal Javed, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator-Chairman Standing Committee on Information Broadcasting.

The PTI leader tweeted on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the conference on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

Rehmatulil Aalimeen (ﷺ) Conference is being held on #12thRabiUlAwal Sunday the 10th Nov 2019. Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the conference insha'ALLAH #RabiulAwwal https://t.co/jvfDLbxseR — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 1, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) across the country at an official level.

He directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony to make arrangements to host the international Seerat-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (SAW) Conference.

Read More: Rabi ul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad Un Nabi on November 10

All the provincial governments were also instructed to organize seminars and conferences to highlight the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The prime minister said that Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated across the county with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Comments

comments