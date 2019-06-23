Relatives arrested over recovery of abducted girl in Sukkur

SUKKUR: In a surprising move of local police, relatives of an abducted girl were arrested by police reportedly after her recovery from a brothel in Sukkur, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A young girl from Narowal, Afshan, who went missing since one month, was recovered by her relatives from a prostitution centre.

Following the arrival of the relatives, a pimp called up police at the brothel where the security officials took relatives into custody instead of providing protection to the kidnapped girl.

On the other hand, Police has said that they are recording a statement of girl after which would be verified.

