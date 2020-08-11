Relief and rescue operation continues in Dadu rain-hit areas

DADU: Pakistan Army continues to carry out rescue and relief operations in the rain-hit areas of Johi, an area of Dadu on Tuesday.

The rainwater is being drained out in Manchar Lake to ease the water pressure from Gaaj Dam. Meanwhile, the dilapidated roads have not been repaired yet by the authorities due to which more than 150 villages are disconnected from Dadu and Johi.

The affectees are still waiting under open sky for help from the provincial government.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Army last week had initiated rescue activities in the city after a breach in the Nai Gaj Dam badly affected 12 nearby villages.

The heavy rainfall during fourth monsoon spell had caused flooding in Nai Gaj and other drains.

According to reports, the water in Nai Gaj flowing at the level of 28 feet and more than 50 villages in its route were submerged.

