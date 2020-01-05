Relief work continues in quake-hit areas: GB CM

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman on Sunday said that relief operations were continued in quake affected areas, ARY News reported.

The chief minister visited earthquake affected areas in Astore and Jeglote and inspected work being carried out for restoration of traffic.

Addressing to the affectees in Bonji, Hafeezur Rehman said that the government will not leave them alone in this critical juncture.

He said that army helicopters, engineers, doctors and paramedics are busy in providing comfort to stranded population affected by earthquake in the area.

The chief minister said that he directed the concerned authorities to restore electricity immediately in the quake-hit areas.

He said that the survey to assess the damage caused by the recent earthquake will be concluded by20th of January.

Last year on December 31, aftershocks of the Monday night’s 5.6 magnitude earthquake had continued in Gilgit and adjoining areas.

The tremors yesterday had also jolted Mingora, Swat and other areas. The people had passed their night in extreme cold weather in open spaces out of fear of the aftershocks.

The earthquake had triggered landslides in the region at various points which had blocked strategic Karakoram Highway and other roads. The highway had remained blocked near Murtazaabad, Nilt Nagar and Sost after landslides hit it, the police department of the region had said.

